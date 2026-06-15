CCEC and CMA CGM form 50-50 venture for $82.8m LNG bunkering newbuilding

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. and CMA CGM S.A. have formed a 50-50 joint venture to order, charter and operate a 20,000-cbm dual-fuel LNG bunkering vessel, CCEC’s first unit dedicated to marine fuel supply, according to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

The venture has signed a shipbuilding contract with Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd. at a contract price of $82.8m. Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2028.

The vessel is intended to carry out LNG transfers across a range of operating conditions. It will include emissions reduction systems and dual-fuel power generation designed to meet applicable environmental standards in global shipping.

The joint venture is expected to place the vessel on a 12-year time charter to a joint venture formed by CMA CGM S.A. and TotalEnergies S.A., starting on delivery from the yard.

“This joint venture marks CCEC’s entry into LNG bunkering — a natural extension of our gas platform from carriage into marine fuel supply. Working alongside counterparties of the calibre of CMA CGM and TotalEnergies, we can help build the infrastructure that allows LNG to deliver a cleaner emissions profile, alongside security and diversity of supply, while opening a new, long-term contracted revenue stream for the Company through the Joint Venture,” CCEC chief executive Jerry Kalogiratos said.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. is an international shipping company and owner of ocean-going gas vessels. Its fleet includes 17 vessels on the water: 13 latest-generation LNG carriers, one legacy Neo-Panamax container vessel, one dual-fuel medium gas carrier and two handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers. Its orderbook includes eight additional latest-generation LNG carriers, five dual-fuel medium gas carriers, two handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers and one LNG dual-fuel bunkering vessel for delivery between the second quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.

CMA CGM S.A. is a company participating in the 50-50 LNG bunkering joint venture with CCEC and in a separate joint venture with TotalEnergies S.A. expected to charter the vessel.

TotalEnergies S.A. is a company participating with CMA CGM S.A. in the joint venture expected to take the vessel on a 12-year time charter.

Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd. is the shipbuilding contractor for the 20,000-cbm dual-fuel LNG bunkering vessel.