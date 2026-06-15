  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CCEC and CMA CGM form 50-50 venture for $82.8m LNG bunkering newbuilding

2026 June 15   07:26

shipbuilding

CCEC and CMA CGM form 50-50 venture for $82.8m LNG bunkering newbuilding

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. and CMA CGM S.A. have formed a 50-50 joint venture to order, charter and operate a 20,000-cbm dual-fuel LNG bunkering vessel, CCEC’s first unit dedicated to marine fuel supply, according to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.  

The venture has signed a shipbuilding contract with Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd. at a contract price of $82.8m. Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2028.  

The vessel is intended to carry out LNG transfers across a range of operating conditions. It will include emissions reduction systems and dual-fuel power generation designed to meet applicable environmental standards in global shipping.  

The joint venture is expected to place the vessel on a 12-year time charter to a joint venture formed by CMA CGM S.A. and TotalEnergies S.A., starting on delivery from the yard.  

“This joint venture marks CCEC’s entry into LNG bunkering — a natural extension of our gas platform from carriage into marine fuel supply. Working alongside counterparties of the calibre of CMA CGM and TotalEnergies, we can help build the infrastructure that allows LNG to deliver a cleaner emissions profile, alongside security and diversity of supply, while opening a new, long-term contracted revenue stream for the Company through the Joint Venture,” CCEC chief executive Jerry Kalogiratos said.  

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. is an international shipping company and owner of ocean-going gas vessels. Its fleet includes 17 vessels on the water: 13 latest-generation LNG carriers, one legacy Neo-Panamax container vessel, one dual-fuel medium gas carrier and two handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers. Its orderbook includes eight additional latest-generation LNG carriers, five dual-fuel medium gas carriers, two handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers and one LNG dual-fuel bunkering vessel for delivery between the second quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.  

CMA CGM S.A. is a company participating in the 50-50 LNG bunkering joint venture with CCEC and in a separate joint venture with TotalEnergies S.A. expected to charter the vessel.  

TotalEnergies S.A. is a company participating with CMA CGM S.A. in the joint venture expected to take the vessel on a 12-year time charter.  

Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd. is the shipbuilding contractor for the 20,000-cbm dual-fuel LNG bunkering vessel.

Topics:

LNG

CMA CGM

CIMC

bunkering

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

08:12

US-Iran memorandum includes 30-day Strait of Hormuz reopening plan

06:26

UK boards sanctioned SMYRTOS tanker in six-hour English Channel operation

2026 June 14

18:49

Singapore May container throughput rises 3% to 3.94m TEU as bunker sales fall 6.8%

08:47

Gulftainer unveils 150-hectare Sharjah logistics corridor with 1.5m TEU capacity

08:45

US Coast Guard picks Kodiak and Seward for $3.5bn Arctic Security Cutter homeport plan

08:42

DP World’s Jebel Ali ranks ninth in Lloyd’s List table with 15.536m TEU

2026 June 13

11:05

Port of Long Beach May volume rises 31.7% to 842,030 TEU

08:32

Vard signs Rosund Drift AS contract for 80.4-metre stern trawler

08:28

Rotterdam nuclear feeder study says existing port rules can frame vessel calls

08:10

Barcelona and Shanghai ports sign sister ports agreement on green corridor, digital operations and alternative fuels

00:22

Fincantieri delivers 160,000-gt Mein Schiff Flow to TUI Cruises at Monfalcone

00:16

APM Terminals delivers $350mits container terminal with 400,000-TEU capacity at the northeast Brazil

2026 June 12

08:17

BIMCO releases 2026 biofuel clause for time charter parties

08:06

CSSC delivers 115,000-dwt Dynacom tanker as 48,000-cbm LPG carrier starts trials

08:00

Bulgaria’s Odessos yard joins Green Marine Europe with 150,000-dwt afloat repair capacity

2026 June 11

18:04

KNOP rejects two Knutsen NYK shuttle tankers

17:04

LD Armateurs launches second of three Airbus-chartered roro vessels at Wuchang

16:44

Kazakhstan, Netherlands advance €160m projects with Damen shipbuilding MoU

16:23

India’s DG Shipping sets eight-pillar net-zero plan for 90% to 95% trade logistics

16:01

IAA PortNews: Vostochnaya Verf completes sea trials of new fishing vessel of Project 03141

15:53

CMA CGM, CEVA and Chery Auto sign MoU for vehicle, parts and EV battery logistics in four regions

15:16

Baltic Fleet ships practice electronic missile launches against simulated enemy targets

15:13

DP World launches UAE e-invoicing service before July pilot and January 2027 mandate

14:43

APM Terminals Pipavav ranks 28th globally in the Container Port Performance Index 2025

14:41

Iran’s IRGC says Strait of Hormuz closed and two vessels hit

14:22

MOL and JAL join REGENT certification push for fully electric Seaglider

13:32

H.Essers opens inland container terminal with 325,000-TEU capacity on the Scheldt-Rhine Canal

13:12

Gemini shifts 18,000 TEU ships to Asia-Mediterranean trade

12:42

Deutsche Energy Terminal targets September start for Stade floating LNG terminal with Energos Force FSRU

12:21

24,000-TEU CMA CGM Vendome makes first Suez Canal transit

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news