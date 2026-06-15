  1. Home
  2. News
  3. US-Iran memorandum includes 30-day Strait of Hormuz reopening plan

2026 June 15   08:12

shipping

US-Iran memorandum includes 30-day Strait of Hormuz reopening plan

Oil prices fell more than 4% after the US and Iran outlined a preliminary memorandum that includes provisions to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping and end the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, according to Iran’s foreign ministry.  

The agreement has not yet been completed. Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said a memorandum of understanding would be signed in Switzerland on Friday, while Iran has presented the document as the first stage of a wider process followed by 60 days of talks on a final agreement.  

US president Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would be open “toll free” and that the US naval blockade of Iranian ports would end. In an earlier social media post, he said: “The deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is open to all.”  

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the proposed memorandum contains provisions on the Strait of Hormuz, but that details would be explained only after the text is finalised and signed. Iran’s foreign ministry also warned that media versions of draft texts should not be treated as official.  

A draft version envisages reopening the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days under Iranian arrangements. European leaders welcomed the announced memorandum but said urgent reopening of the strait with “unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation” was essential, adding that they were ready to support defensive shipping reassurance and mine-clearance operations.  

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical energy chokepoint. Around one-fifth of global LNG trade moved through the waterway in 2024, primarily from Qatar. Restrictions on tanker movements through Hormuz had contributed to the largest oil supply disruption in history.

Topics:

Hormuz

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

07:26

CCEC and CMA CGM form 50-50 venture for $82.8m LNG bunkering newbuilding

06:26

UK boards sanctioned SMYRTOS tanker in six-hour English Channel operation

2026 June 14

18:49

Singapore May container throughput rises 3% to 3.94m TEU as bunker sales fall 6.8%

08:47

Gulftainer unveils 150-hectare Sharjah logistics corridor with 1.5m TEU capacity

08:45

US Coast Guard picks Kodiak and Seward for $3.5bn Arctic Security Cutter homeport plan

08:42

DP World’s Jebel Ali ranks ninth in Lloyd’s List table with 15.536m TEU

2026 June 13

11:05

Port of Long Beach May volume rises 31.7% to 842,030 TEU

08:32

Vard signs Rosund Drift AS contract for 80.4-metre stern trawler

08:28

Rotterdam nuclear feeder study says existing port rules can frame vessel calls

08:10

Barcelona and Shanghai ports sign sister ports agreement on green corridor, digital operations and alternative fuels

00:22

Fincantieri delivers 160,000-gt Mein Schiff Flow to TUI Cruises at Monfalcone

00:16

APM Terminals delivers $350mits container terminal with 400,000-TEU capacity at the northeast Brazil

2026 June 12

08:17

BIMCO releases 2026 biofuel clause for time charter parties

08:06

CSSC delivers 115,000-dwt Dynacom tanker as 48,000-cbm LPG carrier starts trials

08:00

Bulgaria’s Odessos yard joins Green Marine Europe with 150,000-dwt afloat repair capacity

2026 June 11

18:04

KNOP rejects two Knutsen NYK shuttle tankers

17:04

LD Armateurs launches second of three Airbus-chartered roro vessels at Wuchang

16:44

Kazakhstan, Netherlands advance €160m projects with Damen shipbuilding MoU

16:23

India’s DG Shipping sets eight-pillar net-zero plan for 90% to 95% trade logistics

16:01

IAA PortNews: Vostochnaya Verf completes sea trials of new fishing vessel of Project 03141

15:53

CMA CGM, CEVA and Chery Auto sign MoU for vehicle, parts and EV battery logistics in four regions

15:16

Baltic Fleet ships practice electronic missile launches against simulated enemy targets

15:13

DP World launches UAE e-invoicing service before July pilot and January 2027 mandate

14:43

APM Terminals Pipavav ranks 28th globally in the Container Port Performance Index 2025

14:41

Iran’s IRGC says Strait of Hormuz closed and two vessels hit

14:22

MOL and JAL join REGENT certification push for fully electric Seaglider

13:32

H.Essers opens inland container terminal with 325,000-TEU capacity on the Scheldt-Rhine Canal

13:12

Gemini shifts 18,000 TEU ships to Asia-Mediterranean trade

12:42

Deutsche Energy Terminal targets September start for Stade floating LNG terminal with Energos Force FSRU

12:21

24,000-TEU CMA CGM Vendome makes first Suez Canal transit

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news