Royal Caribbean lays keel for seventh Oasis-class ship at Chantiers de l’Atlantique

Royal Caribbean has started assembly of its seventh Oasis-class cruise ship at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, France, with a keel-laying ceremony that puts the newbuild on track for a 2028 debut, according to Royal Caribbean.

The milestone on 12 June 2026 opened a two-year construction phase for the as-yet-unnamed vessel. Teams from the cruise line and the French yard placed freshly minted coins beneath the first steel block in the dry dock, following a long-standing maritime tradition intended to bring good fortune to the ship, its crew and future passengers.

Royal Caribbean said further details on the seventh Oasis-class ship will follow.

Royal Caribbean is a cruise line within Royal Caribbean Group. The company has operated for more than 50 years and offers itineraries across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents.

Chantiers de l’Atlantique is a French shipbuilding company based in Saint-Nazaire. Its work covers the construction of large passenger ships and other complex maritime projects.