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2026 June 15   12:21

ammonia

WinGD clears X72DF-A FAT for first of 10 CMB.TECH 210,000-dwt ammonia bulkers

WinGD has completed the Factory Acceptance Test for its first X72DF-A ammonia-fuelled engine in China, clearing the unit for installation on the first of 10 CMB.TECH 210,000-dwt dry bulk carriers, according to WinGD.  

The test was completed at CSSC Engine Co, with Lloyd’s Register witnessing the process alongside representatives from the American Bureau of Shipping and China Classification Society.

The FAT follows FIT and TAT approvals already received for the X-DF-A platform.  The 72-bore engine was built by CSSC Engine Co. Its fuel supply system was manufactured by Sunrui Marine Environmental Engineering Co.  

WinGD said the X-DF-A engine uses high-pressure ammonia injection with a targeted pilot fuel dose of about 5% at full load. The engine is designed to match WinGD’s equivalent diesel-fuelled X engines for load handling, dynamic response and fuel efficiency in both ammonia and diesel operating modes.  

The company said multi-year development and testing showed the X-DF-A platform can cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than 90% in ammonia mode compared with diesel mode.  

WinGD said it has secured an early orderbook of 40 X-DF-A engines across a range of vessel types. 

WinGD is a Swiss marine power company headquartered in Winterthur. Its business covers two-stroke low-speed engines, emissions-reduction systems, fuel-efficiency technologies, hybridisation, digital optimisation and lifecycle engine support.  

CMB.TECH is the shipowner behind the 10-vessel bulk carrier order named in the release. 

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