ESL Shipping to fold AtoB@C Shipping into one brand after 2018 integration

ESL Shipping will integrate subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping under a single ESL Shipping brand, in a move the Finnish dry bulk operator says will clarify its service offering, strengthen its market position and support long-term growth across key segments, according to ESL Shipping.

“A single brand enables us to present a clearer, stronger identity to our customers and partners. AtoB@C Shipping has been an integral part of our group since 2018, and bringing our activities together under one name allows us to simplify communication and improve service integration across Coaster and Handy segments,” said Mikki Koskinen, managing director of ESL Shipping.

The transition will be phased in over the coming months. Company materials and digital platforms, including websites, will be updated in stages.

ESL Shipping said all current customer agreements, contacts and operations will continue without interruption. The change will not affect existing services, operational reliability, customer commitments, crews, personnel or operational structures.

ESL Shipping Ltd is a Baltic dry bulk shipping company and a subsidiary of Aspo Plc. It has operated for more than 75 years and runs around 40 vessels with cargo capacity ranging from 4,000 dwt to 25,000 dwt. The company also loads and unloads large ocean-going vessels at sea.

AtoB@C Shipping is a subsidiary within the ESL Shipping group and has been part of the group since 2018.