NYK, Yanmar and ENEOS to fit 480-gt Tokyo dining cruise ship with hydrogen fuel cell system

NYK’s 480-gt Tokyo dining cruise ship replacing Lady Crystal will be fitted with a Yanmar Power Solutions hydrogen fuel cell system and is scheduled to enter service in 2027, according to Yanmar’s 15 June 2026 marine commercial news release.

Yanmar Power Solutions will design the maritime hydrogen fuel cell system and integrate it into the vessel using hydrogen storage modules supplied by Toyota Motor Corporation as part of the fuel supply system.

The vessel will operate in the Tennoz Isle area of Tokyo, where Lady Crystal is currently operated by the NYK Group. The installation will be Yanmar Power Solutions’ fifth implementation of the system.

NYK completed verification under safety guidelines for hydrogen fuel cell ships set by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, confirming the system’s safety and reliability.

ENEOS will produce hydrogen at refuelling stations, mainly in Tokyo, and supply it to the storage modules. The partners said the project is intended to advance practical hydrogen use in the maritime sector and support decarbonisation of shipping.

The vessel will be approximately 48.0 metres long, with a beam of about 9.5 metres, draft of about 2.1 metres and gross tonnage of approximately 480 tons.

The hydrogen fuel cell system generates electricity from hydrogen and emits no greenhouse gases or nitrogen oxides during operation.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha is a Japanese shipping company operating through the NYK Group.

Yanmar Power Solutions Co Ltd is a Yanmar group company responsible for power systems and related equipment.

ENEOS Corporation is a Japanese energy company with operations including hydrogen production and refuelling infrastructure.