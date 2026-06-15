Emarat Maritime orders three 930-TEU feeder boxships at Hubei Guangji

Dubai-based Emarat Maritime has placed three firm 930-TEU feeder containership newbuildings at Hubei Guangji Xinneng Shipbuilding Group in China, with options for three more vessels, according to Emarat Maritime’s fleet page.

The contract was signed on 12 June in Wuxue, Hubei province. The firm ships are scheduled for delivery in 2028, with handovers planned for June, August and October.

Each vessel is listed with capacity of 930 TEU, a 2028 build year and China Classification Society class.

The contract was signed by Hubei Guangji Xinneng Shipbuilding chairman Tao Yongjun and Emarat Maritime chairman Maj. Gen. (Retd.) S AI Sayed MH. Owner representatives Mr Salah and Captain Rishi Nyati also attended the ceremony, together with Wuxue municipal officials and China Classification Society vice-president Zhang Qingwen.

The ships were designed by Shanghai Ship Design and Research Institute and will be classed by China Classification Society. The design uses an Everllence 6S35-C9.7 HPSCR main engine.

Emarat Maritime is a Dubai-based shipping company established in 1990, with activities in shipowning, commercial management and technical operations.

Hubei Guangji Xinneng Shipbuilding Group is a shipbuilding company based in Wuxue, Hubei province, where its yard forms part of a new-energy shipbuilding industrial project.

China Classification Society is China’s national classification society, providing classification, statutory survey and technical services to the maritime industry.