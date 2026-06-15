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2026 June 15   14:22

shipbuilding

John Fredriksen’s Seatankers doubles Dajin Newcastlemax order to eight ships

John Fredriksen-backed Seatankers Management has exercised options for four more Newcastlemax bulk carriers at Dajin Heavy Industry in China, doubling its programme at the yard to eight vessels, according to TradeWinds.  

The Norwegian shipping magnate’s private, Cyprus-based investment vehicle had already placed an initial four-ship contract earlier this year. The vessels are around 210,000 dwt, with deliveries expected in 2028 and 2029.  

Broker estimates put the price at about $73.5m per ship, valuing the latest four-vessel tranche at close to $300m and the full eight-ship programme at nearly $600m.  

The order gives Seatankers a larger position in the largest dry bulk segment and adds to Dajin’s move into commercial shipbuilding.  

Dajin’s official Chinese disclosures do not name Seatankers. In April, the group disclosed contracts with an unnamed Norwegian shipowner’s subsidiary for four 210,000-dwt bulk carriers worth $294m, with deliveries in 2028 and 2029. A separate disclosure dated 1 June covered contracts by Dajin and a subsidiary with unnamed Norwegian and Greek owners for a combined four 211,000-dwt bulk carriers worth about $300m, for delivery in 2029.  

Seatankers Management is a private shipping and investment company associated with John Fredriksen, with activities spanning vessel ownership, newbuilding investment, secondhand ship sale and purchase, long-term chartering and offshore projects.  

Dajin Heavy Industry is a Chinese industrial group active in heavy marine and energy-related manufacturing, including offshore and onshore wind towers, transition pieces, foundations, monopiles, jackets, floating foundations and offshore substations.

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