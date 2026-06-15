HD KSOE and MARCON LC sign Korean offshore wind SOV design deal

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has signed a cooperation agreement with MARCON LC to develop a Korean service operation vessel for offshore wind farms, according to HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.

The agreement was signed on 10 June at the Pangyo Global R&D Center in Seongnam, South Korea, by HD KSOE managing director Kim Min-guk and MARCON LC chief executive Lee Jun-seok. HD KSOE disclosed the deal on 14 June.

The companies plan to develop an eco-friendly SOV suited to Korean offshore wind operating conditions and seek approval in principle from Korean Register.

SOVs provide accommodation, work space and maintenance support for technicians working on offshore wind turbines, effectively operating as offshore maintenance bases as wind projects move farther from shore.

HD KSOE will be responsible for eco-friendly propulsion systems, shipboard energy storage systems, electrification and hybrid propulsion. The company also plans to expand the use of eco-friendly propulsion technologies, build cooperation with domestic small and midsize shipyards and localise offshore wind support vessels and related equipment.

MARCON LC will work on vessel design, construction and commercialisation, drawing on its experience in offshore support vessels and offshore wind operations and maintenance.

The agreement comes as global offshore wind capacity is forecast to increase from 83.2 GW at the end of 2024 to 441 GW by 2034. Domestic demand for SOVs is expected to grow, while South Korea still lacks dedicated standard SOV models adapted to local marine and operating conditions.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is the intermediate holding company for HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding and offshore engineering business, covering ship construction, engines and propulsion systems, offshore structures and ship lifecycle services.

MARCON LC is a South Korean company focused on hybrid crew transfer vessels and offshore support vessels for offshore wind operations, including hybrid CTVs, electric-hybrid tugboats, multipurpose vessels and other offshore support craft.