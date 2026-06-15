Misurata Free Zone and Antwerp-Bruges sign MoU on port development and future bulk terminal

Misurata Free Zone has signed a memorandum of understanding with Port of Antwerp-Bruges covering port development, logistics services and a planned bulk cargo terminal, according to Misurata Free Zone. The agreement was signed on 14 June 2026 by MFZ chairman Eng. Muhsin M. Sigutri.

The ceremony was attended by Belgian ambassador to Libya François Dumont, representatives of Belgian ports and Jan De Nul.

The MoU covers technical and consulting support, knowledge exchange, institutional capacity building, digital transformation, and the development of sustainable and clean energy solutions. The cooperation also includes work on port master plans, infrastructure projects and specialised terminals.

MFZ said the future bulk cargo terminal is part of a wider plan to diversify port activities and improve the competitiveness of Misurata Free Zone Port.

The parties said the partnership would support the further development of Misurata Free Zone and contribute to Libya’s maritime transport and logistics sectors through the port expertise of Antwerp-Bruges.

Misurata Free Zone is a Libyan free zone and port authority responsible for the development and operation of the Misurata Free Zone and its port facilities.

Port of Antwerp-Bruges is a Belgian port authority managing the integrated port platform of Antwerp and Zeebrugge.

Jan De Nul is a Belgian family-owned group active in dredging, marine engineering, civil construction and environmental services.