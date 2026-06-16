EU sanctions 34 people and 47 entities, including Gazpromneft Shipping and Lukoil-Western Siberia

The European Union has added Limited Liability Company Gazpromneft Shipping and Limited Liability Company Lukoil-Western Siberia to its sanctions list in a 15 June package targeting 34 individuals and 47 entities, according to the Council of the EU.

The package includes 24 entities connected with the shipment and export of Russian crude oil or petroleum products, including through the shadow fleet. Gazpromneft Shipping was listed as technical manager of Omsk, Olanga and Murmansk. The EU linked the vessels to inadequate liability insurance, ship-to-ship transfers and manipulation of Automatic Identification System signals while transporting crude oil or petroleum products exported from Russia.

Lukoil-Western Siberia was listed as commercial operator of Aries, Neva Lux and Nimbus Spb. The EU cited the same concerns over liability insurance, ship-to-ship transfers and AIS manipulation. The measures freeze any assets the listed companies hold in the EU and bar EU persons and entities from making funds or economic resources available to them.

Gazpromneft Shipping is a Russian limited liability company whose corporate materials cover the operation of Arctic tankers, icebreakers and bunker vessels used in energy logistics.

Gazprom Neft is a Russian vertically integrated oil company active in exploration, production, refining and petroleum product sales.

Lukoil is a Russian vertically integrated oil and gas company with upstream, refining, trading and petroleum product sales operations.

Lukoil-Western Siberia is a Russian limited liability company within Lukoil’s western Siberian upstream structure.