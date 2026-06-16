CCS completes inspection of 80,000-tonne bulk carrier conversion into 3,600-TEU containership

China Classification Society has completed inspection of Guangqi Delta, an 80,000-tonne-class bulk carrier converted into a 3,600-TEU containership at Zhoushan Xinya Ship Repair Co Ltd, according to CCS.

The project was completed on 10 June after a six-month conversion programme in Zhoushan. CCS’ plan approval centre reviewed the drawings, while its Zhejiang branch carried out the inspection work.

CCS said the job was the first major conversion of its type worldwide and the largest bulk carrier-to-containership conversion by scale so far. The scope covered large-scale hull structural modification, a full redesign of the cargo hold layout, installation of a new container lashing system and adaptation of supporting ship systems.

The Zhejiang branch survey team was stationed at the yard throughout the project and was involved from the planning and scheme review stage through construction. Its work covered design review, raw material acceptance, construction processes, welding quality, mooring trials and sea trials.

The conversion also required the vessel to meet new requirements arising from the major modification. CCS said the work involved large hull-section conversion, high-precision structural alignment and integration of multiple ship systems.

The society said the project upgraded the vessel’s overall performance and cargo-carrying capability, while creating experience for future large-scale ship type conversions.

China Classification Society is a classification society authorised to provide rules, plan approval, survey, certification and technical services for ships and offshore engineering assets.

Zhoushan Xinya Ship Repair Co Ltd is a ship repair and conversion company based in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province.