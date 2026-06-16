Bourbon signs multi-month Jubilee subsea contract in Ghana for Evolution 802 MPSV

Bourbon has signed a multi-month subsea services contract for operations offshore Ghana on the Jubilee field, according to Bourbon.

The contract will deploy the MPSV Bourbon Evolution 802, fitted with two work-class HD ROVs, for inspection, maintenance and repair work on wellheads, cleaning of an FPSO’s mooring chains, survey operations, pipeline installation and X-tree installation. Around 60 people are on board for the campaign, including the client’s representatives. Bourbon said the vessel combines surface support capability with deep-water intervention for demanding subsea work.

The contract reinforces Bourbon’s West Africa position, a core region where it has about 100 vessels in operation. The group has worked on Tullow-operated fields in the area since 2021, including campaigns involving the Bourbon Evolution 804.

“This contract reflects our ability to deliver integrated subsea solutions that combine engineering and offshore operations in our traditional markets.

The Bourbon Evolution 802 is exactly the type of vessel that allows us to support our clients on technically complex projects, backed by a strong local presence and teams with deep expertise in the region,” said Karim Mebarek, chief commercial officer of Bourbon.

Bourbon is a marine services group active in offshore support and subsea operations for energy clients.

Tullow is the operator named in Bourbon’s account of earlier field campaigns in West Africa.