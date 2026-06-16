AD Ports and Dajin sign MoU targeting $109bn offshore wind market

AD Ports Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Dajin Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. to explore offshore wind supply chain development, maritime logistics, port infrastructure and strategic vessel investments in a market projected at $109bn in 2026, according to AD Ports Group.

The agreement gives the Abu Dhabi group another route into offshore wind logistics after a series of renewable energy and offshore moves, including agreements with Masdar, Siemens Energy and Green Parrot, and the acquisition of Balenciaga Astilleros Shipyard in Spain.

AD Ports and Dajin will examine transportation solutions for offshore wind components, the development of pre-assembly hubs, cooperation on selected offshore wind tenders and industrial projects, and fabrication, assembly and logistics services for offshore energy infrastructure.

The companies said the MoU is intended to combine AD Ports’ maritime and logistics platform with Dajin’s offshore wind equipment manufacturing business as they pursue opportunities in Europe and other regions.

AD Ports said the offshore wind energy market is projected to grow from $109bn in 2026 to $307.5bn by 2035, driven by decarbonisation targets, renewable energy investment and offshore wind capacity expansion across Europe, Asia and emerging markets.

AD Ports Group is an Abu Dhabi-based trade, industry and logistics group with maritime and shipping operations.

Dajin Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. is an offshore wind equipment manufacturer.