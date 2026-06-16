RINA wins fire and explosion risk assessment work for PLN Puslitbang’s Indonesia H2WATT hydrogen hub

RINA has won a contract to carry out safety assessment work for the Green Hydrogen Hub Project H2WATT in Indonesia, led by PLN Puslitbang, the research and development arm of state-owned power company PT PLN (Persero), according to RINA.

The assignment puts the Italian inspection, certification and engineering consultancy group into the risk assessment phase of an end-to-end green hydrogen project, with work focused on fire and explosion risks across the facility.

RINA will identify potential hydrogen release scenarios, evaluate the likelihood of incidents and model the consequences of fire or explosion. The company will prepare a risk profile for the facility and recommend mitigation measures, including ventilation and gas detection requirements.

RINA is also in talks with PLN Puslitbang on voluntary ISCC PLUS certification for green hydrogen at the plant’s hydrogen refuelling station. The certification covers the sustainability and low-carbon credentials of hydrogen and its derivatives and provides a framework for compliance with environmental, social and governance standards across the production lifecycle.

“Projects like H2WATT reflect our commitment to advancing sustainable energy systems through technical expertise and innovation. Hydrogen will play an important role in the global energy transition, and ensuring these facilities are designed and operated safely is critical. Our strength in risk assessment, supported by advanced digital tools, enables us to deliver practical, reliable solutions for emerging energy projects,” said Enrico Beccaceci, Asia Engineering Executive Commercial Management Director at RINA.

PLN Puslitbang general manager Mochamad Soleh said: “PLN Puslitbang is committed to advancing innovative and sustainable energy solutions to support Indonesia’s transition to a low-carbon future. The Green Hydrogen Hub Project H2WATT represents an important step in developing hydrogen as a strategic energy carrier. Collaborating with experienced international partners such as RINA ensures that safety, reliability and global standards are embedded from the outset, enabling us to accelerate deployment with confidence.”

RINA provides inspection, certification and engineering consultancy services across the energy, marine, infrastructure and mobility, certification, industry and real estate sectors. It had 2025 revenues of more than €1bn ($1.16bn), more than 7,000 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries.

PLN Puslitbang is the research and development arm of PT PLN (Persero), with work focused on innovation in Indonesia’s power sector, including renewables, hydrogen and biomass.

PT PLN (Persero) is Indonesia’s state-owned electricity company.