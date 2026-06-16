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2026 June 16   14:40

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai signs MOU with KCC and TAS Global for industry-first automated hull care system

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has signed a memorandum of understanding with KCC and TAS Global to develop and commercialise what it says is the shipbuilding industry’s first robot- and data-based system to automate hull diagnosis, cleaning and performance verification, according to an HD Hyundai Heavy Industries statement.  

The agreement covers five HD Hyundai affiliates — HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai Robotics, HD Hyundai Marine Solution and Avikus — alongside KCC, a marine coatings specialist, and TAS Global, an underwater robotics specialist.  

The planned Total Hull Care Solution is designed to diagnose hull condition in real time, clean the hull, check coating damage and verify the effectiveness of the work.  

The partners will work on autonomous underwater robot-based hull diagnosis, hull-condition monitoring, fuel-efficiency optimisation using operating data, robot cleaning standards, antifouling paint specifications and an automated system to verify cleaning and maintenance results.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries tied the project to biofouling management, fuel efficiency and environmental compliance. It said conventional manual and periodic hull cleaning makes real-time tracking of hull condition difficult.  

“This is the industry’s first attempt to combine shipbuilding, paint and robotics technologies,” a HD Hyundai Heavy Industries official said. The official said the project is intended to improve fuel savings and carbon reduction while creating a new business model in the ship maintenance market. 

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company within HD Hyundai’s industrial group.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is the group’s shipbuilding and offshore engineering holding and coordination entity.

HD Hyundai Robotics develops industrial robotics and automation systems.

HD Hyundai Marine Solution provides marine lifecycle and after-sales services.

Avikus develops autonomous navigation and vessel operation technologies. KCC is a South Korean company active in coatings and materials, including marine coatings.

TAS Global develops underwater robotic systems and related marine technologies.

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HD Hyundai

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