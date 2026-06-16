India seeks third auction of Sencer 1 after 11 Indonesian seafarers abandoned off Mumbai

India’s Directorate General of Shipping has asked the Bombay High Court to speed up a third auction of the abandoned general cargo ship Sencer 1, IMO 9311804, after replacement crew spent months on the idle vessel in Mumbai harbour, according to Hindustan Times.

The request was made in a court affidavit filed through advocate Ashish Mehta by Yogesh Jaisinghani, ship surveyor-cum-deputy director general, technical, at the Marine Mercantile Department, an office allied to the DGS.

The regulator wants the court to approve the replacement of the manning agency and move ahead with a third sale attempt after two failed auctions on 14 July 2025 and 10 October 2025.

The Sencer 1 is under court custody in Mumbai after being abandoned amid unpaid claims. The ILO/IMO abandonment database lists the vessel under Tanzania and records 11 Indonesian seafarers, an abandonment date of 1 January 2025, notification by the International Transport Workers’ Federation on 3 February 2025 and outstanding wages of $49,500. The Indonesian crew was repatriated on 28 June 2025.

The National Union of Seafarers of India then agreed to arrange replacement personnel to keep the ship safe. V R Maritime Services supplied five seafarers in rotation, with two on board at a time. Those seafarers were initially expected to serve for up to four weeks but remained tied to the vessel for about ten months. They included Gurusewak Singh Bajwa, 21, from Uttarakhand, and Suraj Kumar, 28, from Uttar Pradesh. The vessel had no power and its machinery was not operational. Conditions on board included isolation, heat, poor sanitation, delays in drinking-water supply and mounting mental strain.

The Bombay High Court allowed the five replacement seafarers to go home in May. DGS is now seeking formal discharge of V R Maritime Services and approval for Amaze Maritime Services to continue the watchkeeping arrangement, with two seafarers on board at a time.

A September 2025 sheriff’s sale notice put the vessel at 1,757 gt, 1,239 nt and 2,853 dwt, with an overall length of 78.07 metres. The notice required an earnest money deposit of Rs 5m, or about $52,900 at the current exchange rate. DGS has also told the court it does not maintain a database of regular maritime auction participants and cannot suggest prospective buyers.

The Directorate General of Shipping is India’s central maritime administration under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Its responsibilities include ship registration, surveys, maritime safety, seafarer welfare and coordination with port authorities.