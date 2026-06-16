Jan De Nul installs first turbine in 62-unit, 496-MW Dieppe-Le Tréport campaign

Jan De Nul’s jack-up installation vessel Vole au vent has installed the first turbine at the 496-MW Dieppe-Le Tréport offshore wind farm in northern France, according to Jan De Nul.

The vessel is scheduled to install 62 wind turbines at the project, which Jan De Nul said will generate enough renewable electricity for about 850,000 people a year. The campaign follows Vole au vent’s completion of 61 turbine installations at the Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier offshore wind farm at the end of April.

The vessel began work off Dieppe and Le Tréport in early June. Vole au vent can transport four complete wind turbines from Le Havre to the installation site in one voyage, comprising four pre-assembled tower sections, four nacelles and 12 blades.

Jan De Nul expects 16 transport and installation campaigns to complete the Dieppe-Le Tréport work.

“After successfully and safely completing the wind turbine installation campaign at the Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier offshore wind farm in France at the end of April, we are pleased to move on to the next milestone. Together with the experienced crew of our Vole au vent, we look forward to installing 62 wind turbines at the Dieppe–Le Tréport wind farm, further supporting the growth of France’s offshore wind industry,” said Peter De Pooter, manager offshore energy structures.

Jan De Nul is a privately held Luxembourg-based marine engineering and offshore construction group active in dredging, civil works, environmental services and offshore energy installation.

Vole au vent is a jack-up installation vessel used by Jan De Nul for offshore wind turbine transport and installation work.