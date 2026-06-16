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2026 June 16   16:09

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Canada adds 121 vessels to Russia sanctions list

Canada has added five Russian trading venues, including Moscow Exchange and SPB Exchange, and 121 vessels to its Russia sanctions list under amendments that entered into force on 12 June, according to Global Affairs Canada.  

The update adds seven individuals and 34 entities to Schedule 1 of the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations. A further 121 vessels were added to Schedule 1.1.  

The vessel list starts with Aether, a 2007-built crude oil tanker, and ends with Zeya, a 1995-built container ship. It includes crude oil tankers, oil products tankers, chemical/products tankers, LNG tankers, general cargo ships, bulk carriers, container ships, offshore supply vessels, ro-ro cargo ships and floating storage and offloading units.  The regulations prohibit persons in Canada and Canadians outside Canada from dealing in property owned, held or controlled by listed persons, facilitating related transactions, or providing financial or related services to or for their benefit.  

Listed vessels are also barred from docking in Canada or passing through Canada, unless required to safeguard human life or navigational safety.

Canadian persons are also prohibited from providing vessel-related services to non-Canadian persons outside Canada in relation to listed vessels.  

The amendments also repeal subsections 8(3) and 8(4) of the Russia regulations and remove item 197 from Schedule 7, a change tied to Canada’s policy of not adversely affecting global food supply.

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