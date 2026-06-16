Bella 1 master pleads guilty after US seizure of 333-metre sanctioned tanker

Avtandil Kalandadze, the 47-year-old Georgian former master of the sanctioned crude tanker Bella 1, has pleaded guilty in Washington to refusing lawful US Coast Guard orders during a weeks-long pursuit from the Caribbean Sea to the North Atlantic, according to the US Department of Justice.

Kalandadze, of the Republic of Georgia, entered the plea before Judge Beryl A. Howell in the US District Court for the District of Columbia to failing to heave to a Coast Guard cutter. Sentencing is scheduled for 7 August 2026. The offence carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, absent aggravating circumstances. Kalandadze will be deported after completing any prison term.

The plea turns a high-profile shadow fleet interdiction into a criminal conviction against the master of a sanctioned tanker, but it is not a separate admission of false-flag conduct. The admitted offence is refusal to obey Coast Guard orders.

Kalandadze was master of Motor Tanker Bella 1 from September 2025 until late December 2025. During that period, the tanker transported about 1.8m barrels of Iranian-origin oil to Asia. US authorities said Bella 1 used sanctions-evasion methods including sailing with its Automatic Identification System switched off and concealing its name during a ship-to-ship transfer of Iranian-origin oil to another vessel.

In December 2025, while still under Kalandadze’s command, Bella 1 was heading to Venezuela when it was intercepted by USCGC Munro. The tanker failed to comply with an order to heave to and fled across the Atlantic. Munro pursued Bella 1 for 18 days and more than 4,900 miles before assisting in the lawful seizure of the 333-metre crude oil carrier on 7 January.

Kalandadze took steps to avoid interdiction, including disobeying multiple orders from authorised federal law-enforcement officers and destroying records and information on board Bella 1. US Coast Guard material said the vessel was without nationality and subject to US jurisdiction.