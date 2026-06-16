  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bella 1 master pleads guilty after US seizure of 333-metre sanctioned tanker

2026 June 16   17:15

shipping

Bella 1 master pleads guilty after US seizure of 333-metre sanctioned tanker

Avtandil Kalandadze, the 47-year-old Georgian former master of the sanctioned crude tanker Bella 1, has pleaded guilty in Washington to refusing lawful US Coast Guard orders during a weeks-long pursuit from the Caribbean Sea to the North Atlantic, according to the US Department of Justice.  

Kalandadze, of the Republic of Georgia, entered the plea before Judge Beryl A. Howell in the US District Court for the District of Columbia to failing to heave to a Coast Guard cutter.  Sentencing is scheduled for 7 August 2026. The offence carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, absent aggravating circumstances. Kalandadze will be deported after completing any prison term.  

The plea turns a high-profile shadow fleet interdiction into a criminal conviction against the master of a sanctioned tanker, but it is not a separate admission of false-flag conduct. The admitted offence is refusal to obey Coast Guard orders.  

Kalandadze was master of Motor Tanker Bella 1 from September 2025 until late December 2025. During that period, the tanker transported about 1.8m barrels of Iranian-origin oil to Asia.  US authorities said Bella 1 used sanctions-evasion methods including sailing with its Automatic Identification System switched off and concealing its name during a ship-to-ship transfer of Iranian-origin oil to another vessel.  

In December 2025, while still under Kalandadze’s command, Bella 1 was heading to Venezuela when it was intercepted by USCGC Munro. The tanker failed to comply with an order to heave to and fled across the Atlantic.  Munro pursued Bella 1 for 18 days and more than 4,900 miles before assisting in the lawful seizure of the 333-metre crude oil carrier on 7 January.  

Kalandadze took steps to avoid interdiction, including disobeying multiple orders from authorised federal law-enforcement officers and destroying records and information on board Bella 1.  US Coast Guard material said the vessel was without nationality and subject to US jurisdiction.  

Topics:

sanctions

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:12

IAA PortNews: RZD increases exports shipment to marine terminals by 18.4% to 15.4 million tonnes in May

18:05

India seeks third auction of Sencer 1 after 11 Indonesian seafarers abandoned off Mumbai

16:45

Finland charges Fitburg captain and bosun over 130-km anchor drag and two damaged cables

16:24

Zanzibar advances $603m Mangapwani free port plan

16:22

Europe needs 65 CO2 carriers and 33 ports by 2050, Xodus study says

16:09

Canada adds 121 vessels to Russia sanctions list

15:34

Jan De Nul installs first turbine in 62-unit, 496-MW Dieppe-Le Tréport campaign

15:14

Canada lays keel for first of 15 River-class destroyers at Irving’s Halifax yard

14:40

HD Hyundai signs MOU with KCC and TAS Global for industry-first automated hull care system

14:07

RINA wins fire and explosion risk assessment work for PLN Puslitbang’s Indonesia H2WATT hydrogen hub

13:53

Hanwha Ocean’s $529m VLCC order linked to Pan Ocean

13:22

Turkey to raise Bosphorus and Dardanelles transit fee benchmark to $6.70 on July 1

12:45

Trump says Strait of Hormuz can reopen toll-free as 60-day fee waiver remains unconfirmed

12:25

AD Ports and Dajin sign MoU targeting $109bn offshore wind market

11:50

Bourbon signs multi-month Jubilee subsea contract in Ghana for Evolution 802 MPSV

11:20

Panama flag shrinks 3.3% as China PSC detentions hit 274 in April and May

10:31

CCS completes inspection of 80,000-tonne bulk carrier conversion into 3,600-TEU containership

10:00

Enstructure to buy LOGISTEC’s 62-port marine terminal network in North America

09:44

EU sanctions 34 people and 47 entities, including Gazpromneft Shipping and Lukoil-Western Siberia

09:28

UK charges 38-year-old Indian master of Smyrtos after Channel tanker seizure

08:53

Stena Line, Swedish Transport Administration secure Sweden-Germany rail ferry service to 2031

2026 June 15

18:00

Misurata Free Zone and Antwerp-Bruges sign MoU on port development and future bulk terminal

17:16

Zen orders two 900-TEU battery containerships at Zhejiang Dongpeng

16:55

HD KSOE and MARCON LC sign Korean offshore wind SOV design deal

16:23

ONE adds Riga to weekly IBX service linking Portugal and Baltic ports

15:59

Saipem sends 7,500-tonne Neptun Deep jacket from Sardinia to Black Sea

14:42

BRIN signs contracts for two research vessels under Indonesia’s KRISNA project

14:22

John Fredriksen’s Seatankers doubles Dajin Newcastlemax order to eight ships

13:52

Emarat Maritime orders three 930-TEU feeder boxships at Hubei Guangji

13:12

NYK, Yanmar and ENEOS to fit 480-gt Tokyo dining cruise ship with hydrogen fuel cell system

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news