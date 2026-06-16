Finland charges Fitburg captain and bosun over 130-km anchor drag and two damaged cables

Finnish prosecutors have charged the captain and bosun of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines-registered cargo ship Fitburg over damage to two subsea telecommunications cables in the Gulf of Finland, according to the Finnish Prosecution Service.

The pair face charges of aggravated criminal mischief and aggravated interference with telecommunications, with alternative indictments also filed. The case has been submitted to Helsinki District Court, which will set the hearing date and decide, if necessary, whether Finland has jurisdiction.

The captain is Andrei Maksimenko, a 56-year-old Russian citizen from Astrakhan. The bosun is an Azerbaijani citizen; his name has not been publicly disclosed in the material reviewed. Prosecutors allege the Fitburg dragged its damaged anchor along the seabed for at least 130 km on 31 December 2025 before Finnish authorities halted the vessel. The incident damaged two subsea telecoms cables and, prosecutors say, amounted to an attempt to damage eight other subsea connections. Prosecutors also said the incident created a serious risk to telecommunications, electricity and gas networks in Finland.

The defendants denied wrongdoing during the preliminary investigation and argue that Finland lacks jurisdiction because the cable damage occurred outside Finnish territorial waters. The damaged cables were owned by Elisa Oyj and Arelion Finland Oy and ran between Finland and Estonia. The investigation concluded with four suspects, three of whom remained under travel bans at that stage. Two other ship officers suspected in the case remain under prosecutorial review, with charging decisions to be made later.

The Fitburg was taken into Finnish control on 31 December and escorted to Kantvik in Kirkkonummi for investigative measures. The vessel was later allowed to leave Finland under Border Guard supervision. Finnish Customs separately found that the Fitburg’s cargo consisted of Russian-origin structural steel products subject to EU sanctions.

Customs later closed its preliminary inquiry into a suspected sanctions violation by the crew, saying the vessel entered Finnish territorial waters at the request of Finnish authorities and the crew could not be considered to have intentionally brought the goods into Finland.