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2026 June 16   16:22

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Europe needs 65 CO2 carriers and 33 ports by 2050, Xodus study says

Europe will need about 65 dedicated CO2 carriers and 33 ports by 2050 to move captured emissions at the scale required for its carbon capture, utilisation and storage buildout, according to Xodus.  

The CCUS Enabling Infrastructure Study was prepared by Xodus for the Net Zero Technology Centre, with support from EBN, the Port of Rotterdam, Gasunie and Offshore Energies UK.  

The study puts Europe’s captured CO2 volumes at 70m tonnes per annum in 2030, rising to 320m tonnes per annum by 2050. Shipping is forecast to carry about 79m tonnes per annum by mid-century, even as pipelines take a larger share of the market.  

Xodus screened about 850 operating ports across Europe, cut the list to roughly 200 and identified up to 60 locations that could handle gathering, export or import roles. About 33 ports are expected to form the core network by 2050, including around 23 export hubs and 10 import and storage hubs.  

Rotterdam, Humberside and Liverpool Bay were identified as likely focal points for future carbon transport and storage activity. The North Sea is expected to remain Europe’s main carbon storage destination, with the UK, Dutch and wider North Sea sectors receiving imported CO2 volumes from across the continent.  

The report estimates that Europe will need around 22 dedicated CO2 carriers by 2030, rising to about 65 by 2050, based on an average cargo capacity of 15,000 tonnes per vessel.  “Most of the technology needed to move captured carbon around Europe already exists. It has been proven over decades in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry and is in CO2 service today through projects such as Northern Lights. The task now is scaling it,” said James McAreavey, global head of CCUS at Xodus.  

“Shipping gives emitters early access to offshore storage years before onshore pipeline networks can be consented and built. If investment in ports and vessels starts now, the North Sea can set the benchmark for how the UK and Europe connect emitters to storage,” he added.  Iain Martin, CCUS technology manager at the Net Zero Technology Centre, said targeted investment in port infrastructure, shipping capacity and storage development would be essential to creating a resilient and commercially viable network.  

Xodus is an Aberdeen-headquartered energy consultancy providing advisory, engineering and environmental services. The Net Zero Technology Centre is an Aberdeen-based research and technology organisation focused on energy transition technologies. 

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