Zanzibar advances $603m Mangapwani free port plan

Zanzibar is moving ahead with plans for an integrated free port at Mangapwani to strengthen its role in East African and Indian Ocean trade, according to Daily News.

Acting Minister for Trade and Industrial Development Shariff Ali Shariff outlined the plan in the House of Representatives while answering questions from Chambani lawmaker Mahmoud Shineni Ali and Tumbe lawmaker Mmanga Mohammed Hamed, both members of ACT-Wazalendo.

The project has been put at KES78bn and $560m in the material reviewed. At current exchange rates, KES78bn is equal to about $603m.

Shariff said the port would improve cargo flows, support exports and imports, and expand Zanzibar’s access to regional and international markets. “These initiatives are aimed at strengthening the trade sector and positioning Zanzibar as a competitive player in global markets,” Shariff said.

The Mangapwani scheme is expected to include cargo-handling infrastructure, logistics parks, warehousing and associated industrial facilities. It is part of Zanzibar’s effort to diversify beyond tourism and build a larger role in regional supply chains.

Zanzibar Ports Corporation has previously linked the Mangapwani port project to multipurpose cargo-handling and storage facilities for containerised cargo, a jetty, strategic oil and gas reserves and logistics centres. It has also said a feasibility study had been completed and that Zanzibar’s government was in the final stage of entering a contract for multipurpose container and bulk terminals.

Zanzibar Ports Corporation is a parastatal body established under Act No. 1 of 1997 to manage, operate and develop Zanzibar’s ports under the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communication and Transportation.