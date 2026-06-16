IAA PortNews: RZD increases exports shipment to marine terminals by 18.4% to 15.4 million tonnes in May

Eastward coal shipments by RZD increased by 4.9% to 10.1 million tonnes.

Photo credit: RZD press office

Russian Railways (RZD) says it has increased transportation of export freight to sea ports by 18.4% to 15.4 million tonnes in May 2026. The volume includes 9.3 million tonnes transported by RZD to the Far Eastern ports (a 12.8-percent gain), 2.4 million tonnes moved to the Southern ports (a two-fold growth), and 3.8 million tonnes delivered to ports in the Northwest (a 5.1-percent increase).

RZD transported eastward via its rail network 10.1 million tonnes of export coal in May 2026, which is a 4.9-percent increase compared to the same period last year. RZD carried 13.2 million tonnes of export coal (an increase of 2.4% Y/Y), including eastward domestic traffic via the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM) and the Trans-Siberian Railway.

Overall, loading of coal across the RZD’s network reached 28 million tonnes in May (an 4.7-percent growth), including 16.5 million tonnes of export coal (an increase of 13.1%). Coal accounted for 29.4% of RZD’s total coal loading in May (28.2% in 2025).

In total, 138.4 million tonnes of coal were loaded in January-May (+0.1%), including 77.1 million tonnes of export coal (+3.6%).