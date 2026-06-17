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2026 June 17   09:34

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APM Terminals Los Angeles orders 40 Orange EV tractors to lift Pier 400 fleet to 60 units

APM Terminals Los Angeles has signed a contract with Orange EV for 40 HUSK-e XP battery-electric terminal tractors, lifting Pier 400’s electric terminal tractor fleet to 60 units and completing electrification of its on-dock rail drayage fleet, according to APM Terminals Los Angeles and Orange EV.  

The companies said Pier 400 will become the first container terminal in the Port of Los Angeles to reach that milestone. The order builds on 20 Orange EV terminal tractors deployed at the terminal from April 2025.  Those manually operated units have recorded 42,000 zero-tailpipe-emission operating hours, average uptime of 98.8%, displaced more than 40,700 diesel-equivalent gallons and avoided an estimated 427 tonnes of CO₂.  

Since 2017, Pier 400 has reduced emissions from its owned container-handling equipment fleet by 82% for nitrogen oxides, 61% for diesel particulate matter, 56% for sulfur oxides and 59% for greenhouse gases, based on the Port of Los Angeles Air Emissions Inventory.  

“This procurement is grounded in 12 months of real-world performance data,” said Jon Poelma, managing director of APM Terminals Los Angeles. “Our operators ran these trucks hard, and the results earned this expansion.”  Lead International Longshore and Warehouse Union mechanics will complete Level 2 electrical safety training before the new units enter service. That follows foundational training completed by 21 Power Shop mechanics in 2025. One HUSK-e XP unit has also been placed at the ILWU mechanic training centre.  

Pier 400 expects to have 60 electric terminal tractors operating by January 2027, equal to about 60% of its 101-unit terminal tractor fleet.

APM Terminals is also pursuing a grant application for 30 additional electric units.  The terminal operates 51 chargers and plans to procure 20 dual-plug Level 3 fast-charging stations through a separate competitive request for proposal process expected in the second quarter of 2026.  

The HUSK-e XP tractors are manufactured at Orange EV’s Kansas City, Kansas, facility and comply with Build America, Buy America Act requirements applicable to the EPA Clean Ports Program without waivers. Each unit can move up to 180,000 lbs of combined weight and uses a 310 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery.  

The procurement is part of APM Terminals’ $80m sub-recipient contract under the EPA Clean Ports Program, awarded through the Port of Los Angeles. The project covers replacement of 64 pieces of container-handling equipment, including top handlers, forklifts and cone carts.  

Funding is split between 60% federal EPA Clean Ports Program grant money, 20% Port of Los Angeles contribution and 20% APM Terminals capital investment.

APM Terminals Los Angeles operates the Pier 400 container terminal at the Port of Los Angeles.  

Orange EV is a US manufacturer of battery-electric terminal trucks for yard, terminal, port and other industrial operations.

Topics:

APM Terminals

Port of Los Angeles

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