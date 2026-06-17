DEME wins contract worth up to €50m for dredging at India’s Ramayapatnam Port

DEME has secured a contract worth up to €50m ($58m) from Navayuga Engineering Company Limited for capital deepening works at Ramayapatnam Port, a deep-sea greenfield port under development in Andhra Pradesh, India, according to DEME.

The Belgian marine infrastructure group will deepen the entire harbour basin, including the turning circle and four berth pockets, as part of the port development.

Ramayapatnam Port is being built in the Nellore district on India’s eastern coast, along the Bay of Bengal. The facility is designed with a draft of about 15.5 metres, allowing it to accommodate Panamax-class cargo ships.

DEME will carry out the dredging with a cutter suction dredger. Dredged material will be pumped ashore and used for reclamation works linked to construction of the port platform and associated infrastructure.

The contract adds to DEME’s Indian dredging and marine infrastructure work, which includes projects at Goa, Kakinada, Mumbai and Paradip.

DEME is a Belgium-based contractor active in offshore energy, dredging and marine infrastructure, environmental remediation and concessions in offshore wind, marine infrastructure, green hydrogen and deep-sea mineral harvesting. The group has about 6,000 employees and reported turnover of €4.2bn and EBITDA of €931m in 2025.

Navayuga Engineering Company Limited is an Indian engineering and infrastructure company involved in civil, transport and marine infrastructure projects.