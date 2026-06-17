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2026 June 17   10:59

shipbuilding

ABS, Polaris Shipping, HHI and AVIKUS plan unmanned bridge system for 325K ore carrier

ABS, Polaris Shipping, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and AVIKUS have signed a four-party Concept Study Agreement to develop a conditional unmanned bridge concept for one of Polaris Shipping’s 325K Very Large Ore Carriers, according to ABS.  

The study will focus on autonomous navigation that would allow the bridge to be left unmanned during deep-sea voyages only when defined conditions are met. It is not a fully unmanned model for an entire voyage, but a phased concept limited to lower-risk conditions such as open-ocean passage.  

The work is being aligned with the IMO Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Code framework and will assess the interaction between autonomous navigation, vessel design and operating conditions during unmanned bridge periods.  

ABS senior vice president and chief technology officer Patrick Ryan said: “The technical complexity of the concept lies not in any single system, but in the interactions between autonomous navigation, vessel design and the conditions during unmanned bridge periods. ABS will apply a structured safety evaluation, drawing on hazard identification, functional safety analysis, and alignment with the IMO MASS Code, to get a clear, evidence-based picture of the unmanned bridge concept.”  

Polaris Shipping chief operating officer DoHoon Kim said: “The 325K VLOC, with its high proportion of open-ocean voyages, is a suitable target for the unmanned bridge concept,” adding: “We plan to use real operational data to quantitatively define the boundary between human and automated operations.”  

HHI senior vice president Sangsik Yoon said: “Implementing an unmanned bridge requires an integrated review across overall vessel systems. Through this agreement, we will work to establish the vessel design direction that reflects autonomous navigation concepts.”  

AVIKUS co-chief executive Jaeho Kang said: “The unmanned bridge concept is expected to be the first form of autonomous shipping to enter the market under the IMO MASS Code framework,” adding: “The operational concept and technical requirements drawn from this study will be reflected in the further development of our autonomous navigation system.”  

Polaris Shipping will review the operating profile of its 325K VLOC fleet and derive quantitative parameters from real crew operations, including human response times.

AVIKUS will define the autonomous navigation operating concept and technical requirements, while HHI will identify vessel design modifications and review related drawings.  

ABS will conduct an independent safety and regulatory review, identify gaps against current rules and standards, and consolidate the findings. The parties will then refine the concept through safety, design and operational reviews, with the final results to be compiled in a Technical Publication. 

ABS is a maritime classification society providing classification, technical advisory and safety-related services for marine and offshore assets.

Polaris Shipping is a South Korean shipping company engaged in bulk seaborne transportation.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding and marine engineering company within the HD Hyundai group.

AVIKUS is a South Korean company developing autonomous navigation technology for marine vessels.

Topics:

autonomous shipping

HD Hyundai

ABS

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