Port of Los Angeles May volume rises 17% to 840,165 TEUs

Port of Los Angeles handled 840,165 TEUs in May, up 17% from a year earlier, as import volumes increased amid uncertainty over trade policy and global supply chains, according to the Port of Los Angeles.

The US gateway processed 4,119,869 TEUs in the first five months of 2026, 1.4% ahead of the same period last year.

Loaded imports rose 26% year on year to 449,370 TEUs in May. The comparison was supported by weaker import volumes in May 2025, when many cargo owners temporarily paused shipments during changes in tariff policy.

Loaded exports fell 10% to 107,657 TEUs, while empty container volumes increased 18% to 283,138 TEUs.

“Our strong May performance reflects the resilience of the American consumer and the ability of businesses to adapt in a continuously changing environment,” Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka told reporters at a media briefing. “We're seeing cargo move for a combination of reasons, including inventory replenishment, concerns about fuel costs, trade-policy uncertainty and preparation for upcoming retail seasons. Companies are operating with shorter planning horizons and taking advantage of opportunities when they emerge.”

Seroka said cargo continued to move efficiently through the port, with no vessel backlogs or cargo delays. “Our terminals, longshore labor force, trucking companies and rail partners continue to deliver outstanding performance,” Seroka said. “That operational consistency gives cargo owners confidence that they can move freight quickly, reliably and without disruption through the Port of Los Angeles.”

Port of Los Angeles is a City of Los Angeles department operating cargo facilities at San Pedro Bay. Its operations include containerised cargo, non-containerised cargo and cruise-related activity.