Maersk shifts fuel surcharge reviews to weekly cycle in 4 European markets after Middle East-linked fuel cost rise

A.P. Moller-Maersk has moved fuel surcharge reviews to a weekly cycle in France, Spain, Portugal and Cyprus after higher fuel costs tied to the Middle East security situation increased pressure on landside and intermodal transport, according to official Maersk customer advisories.

The change is limited to inland and intermodal charges in the four markets and does not apply to a global ocean bunker surcharge.

Maersk said the exceptional measure replaces the previous monthly review process over the coming weeks. The surcharges will be reviewed weekly, with no trigger mechanism applying during the period.

The charges will appear on invoices as EFS, or export fuel surcharge, and IFS, or import fuel surcharge.

In France, Maersk set the surcharge for 15 June to 21 June at 14% for truck transport, 6.4% for rail combined and 18.5% for barge and barge combined.

In Spain, the surcharge for the same period was set at 13% for truck and 3.25% for rail combined.

In Portugal, truck, rail and rail combined surcharges were set at 8.6% for 15 June to 21 June.

In Cyprus, the truck surcharge was set at 7.5% from 15 June.

Maersk also issued separate intermodal fuel fee updates for Poland, DACH and Benelux, where the review cycle was set at bi-weekly rather than weekly.

A.P. Moller-Maersk is a Danish company headquartered in Copenhagen. Its business covers container shipping, logistics services, terminal operations and supply-chain activities.