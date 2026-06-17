US-monitored Gulf of Oman STS network moves at least 90m barrels outside Hormuz

The US military has overseen a ship-to-ship oil transfer network in the Gulf of Oman involving at least 116 ships and at least 90m barrels of crude oil and petroleum products during the crisis around the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters.

The operation began in early May at two offshore transfer areas near Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and Sohar in Oman, creating an improvised route to keep Persian Gulf energy exports moving while traffic through Hormuz remains disrupted.

Satellite imagery showed 12 pairs of ships alongside each other on Tuesday morning, including eight off Sohar and four near Fujairah. Activity appeared to peak on 11 June, when 17 pairs of ships were carrying out simultaneous transfers.

The 90m-barrel estimate is based on tanker capacities. The flows remain limited compared with the pre-crisis average of about 20m barrels per day moving through the Strait of Hormuz, but show the scale of the offshore system assembled outside the chokepoint.

US support consisted of aerial surveillance, compliance screening and monitoring, rather than direct participation in the transfers.

A US defence official said no Central Command forces were taking part in an offshore ship-to-ship oil transfer operation.

The White House referred questions to CENTCOM. The UAE government, ADNOC and Kuwait Oil Tanker Company did not respond to requests for comment.

Official US statements have not confirmed a US-run STS transfer network. CENTCOM said on 11 June that US forces disabled the Guinea-Bissau-flagged M/T Jalveer in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly attempted to transport Iranian oil. The command said it had disabled nine non-compliant vessels, redirected 135 ships and allowed 42 humanitarian vessels to pass since launching the blockade on 13 April.

A JMIC/NAVCENT advisory dated 15 June said the blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect and warned that vessels aiding blockade violations through ship-to-ship transfers could be subject to boarding. It also warned that non-compliant vessels could face disabling or destructive fire.

The operating environment remains fragile. Inchcape Shipping Services said Fujairah and Khor Fakkan were operating without disruption, but warned of GPS spoofing and jamming off Fujairah. It said STS operations had resumed in Dubai waters anchorage only with tug assistance, while underway STS remained prohibited until further notice.

ADNOC is an Abu Dhabi government-owned integrated energy group established in 1971.

Kuwait Oil Tanker Company is a Kuwaiti tanker owner and operator established in 1957.

Dynacom Tankers Management is a Greece-based shipmanagement company active in the tanker sector.

Inchcape Shipping Services is a marine services and port agency company providing port call, advisory and logistics support.

CENTCOM is the unified combatant command of the US Department of Defense responsible for US military operations in the Middle East and surrounding areas.