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2026 June 17   13:13

shipbuilding

Bach Dang lays keel for Mercury Lines’ second 14,000-cbm chemical tanker

Vietnamese shipbuilder Bach Dang Shipbuilding has laid the keel for Mercury Lines’ second 14,000-cbm oil and chemical tanker in a three-vessel series at its Hai Phong yard, according to SBIC.  

The newbuilding, design code M75-02 and named M. Helios by Mercury Lines, is part of a programme involving Mercury Lines, An Phat Energy and Bach Dang Shipbuilding.  

The tanker follows M75-01, the first vessel in the series, which is in the final completion stage and is expected to be handed over to the owner in the coming period.  

M75-02 will have cargo capacity of 14,000 cubic metres, overall length of 132 metres, design length of 122 metres, beam of 20.4 metres, depth of 11.5 metres and draught of 8.7 metres. Deadweight is about 12,950 tonnes.  

The vessel will be fitted with a Hanshin Diesel LH46LA main engine rated at 3,309 kW at 220 rpm.  It will be classed by Korean Register as KRS1 — Oil/Chemical Tanker (Double Hull) ESP (FBC) — and built under IACS Reg 47 hull construction rules.  

The tanker is designed for unrestricted international operation and will now move into the next construction stages. No contract value or delivery date for M75-02 was disclosed.  

Bach Dang Shipbuilding is a Hai Phong-based Vietnamese shipbuilding company listed by SBIC among its shipbuilding units.  

SBIC, or Vietnam’s Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, is a one-member limited liability company wholly owned by the Vietnamese state and operating under a parent-subsidiary model.  

Mercury Lines is a Vietnamese shipping and logistics company established in 2006, with activities including shipowning, chartering and logistics services.

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