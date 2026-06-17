Global Maritime Forum task force targets shadow fleet gaps ahead of October 21-22 Shanghai summit

The Global Maritime Forum has published the first public update from its Maritime Governance Task Force, setting a work programme on shadow fleet regulation, seafarer protection and flag-state oversight ahead of its October 21-22 annual summit in Shanghai, according to Global Maritime Forum.

The task force was formed after maritime leaders raised concerns at the organisation’s 2025 Annual Summit in Antwerp over gaps in the global governance framework for shipping.

Its discussions covered shadow fleet trends, seafarer protection, flag-state oversight, navigation interference and the sharing of best practices.

The work is aimed at strengthening maritime governance in a sector that relies on global rules but faces pressure from opaque vessel ownership, deceptive shipping practices and uneven enforcement.

The update comes as regulators and maritime bodies look at loopholes that allow high-risk or poorly supervised vessels to keep trading through reflagging, opaque ownership structures or weak registry controls.

The Global Maritime Forum is an independent not-for-profit organisation founded in 2017 and headquartered in Copenhagen. It works with maritime, policy and business leaders on sector-wide issues including decarbonisation, seafarer welfare and resilience in global seaborne trade.