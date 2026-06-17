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2026 June 17   14:21

shipbuilding

Balaena rebrands Cammell Laird as Balaena Birkenhead after the acquisition of APCL Group

Balaena has dropped the Cammell Laird operating name at Birkenhead, rebranding APCL Cammell Laird as Balaena Birkenhead after its acquisition of APCL Group, according to Balaena.  

The move brings one of Britain’s best-known shipbuilding and repair names under Balaena’s single group identity, although the legal entity remains listed at Companies House as Cammell Laird Shiprepairers & Shipbuilders Limited.  

The APCL takeover adds yards at Tyneside, Birkenhead and Falmouth to Balaena’s existing operations in Gibraltar and Padstow, creating a five-yard maritime engineering and shiprepair group with 12 dry docks across the UK and the Mediterranean.  

The enlarged group now operates as Balaena Birkenhead, Balaena Falmouth, Balaena Gibraltar, Balaena Padstow and Balaena Tyne.  

APCL Cammell Laird said the new name was unveiled by Balaena co-founder and chief executive Simon Gillett and chairman Alan Donnelly. Gillett said the change reflected a “One Balaena” approach and the aim of creating “a single, integrated maritime engineering group”.  

Balaena plans to invest in APCL’s facilities, expand ship repair, offshore fabrication and low-emission propulsion capacity, and launch a national skills and apprenticeship programme with local colleges and maritime training bodies. 

Balaena is a privately held British maritime engineering and shipbuilding group registered in Delabole, Cornwall, with operations across shipyard and marine engineering activities in the UK, Gibraltar and Cornwall.  

APCL Group is a British marine engineering business with shipyard operations at Tyneside, Birkenhead and Falmouth.  

Cammell Laird Shiprepairers & Shipbuilders Limited is an active UK-registered company based at the Cammell Laird shipyard address in Birkenhead.

The Birkenhead facility covers 130 acres on the River Mersey and includes four dry docks, a non-tidal wet basin and a modular construction hall.

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