LH2 Shipping wins NOK 344m Enova grant for two hydrogen bulkers

Norwegian vessel developer LH2 Shipping has secured NOK 344.3m ($36.1m) in Enova support for two additional liquid hydrogen-powered bulk carrier newbuildings, according to Enova. The award is part of a NOK 1.3bn ($136.4m) funding round for 10 zero-emission vessels under Enova’s maritime support programmes.

LH2 Shipping said the latest award covers vessels five and six in its portfolio and lifts total Enova backing for its six hydrogen-powered vessel projects to more than NOK 800m ($83.9m). The Bergen-based company said the ships are intended to support the commercial deployment of zero-emission shortsea shipping.

Chief executive Ivan Østvik said the award was “an important strategic milestone for LH2 Shipping”. Enova said the wider funding round covers six battery-powered vessels, two hydrogen-powered vessels and two ammonia-powered vessels, as well as charging infrastructure for one project.

The supported projects are expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than 46,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

LH2 Shipping AS is a Norwegian private limited company registered in Bergen. Its registered activity is technical consultancy, and the company develops liquid hydrogen-powered vessel solutions for cargo and other maritime segments.

Enova SF is a Norwegian state enterprise owned by the Ministry of Climate and Environment. It administers public funding schemes for energy and climate measures, including support for low- and zero-emission maritime projects.