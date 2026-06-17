  1. Home
  2. News
  3. LH2 Shipping wins NOK 344m Enova grant for two hydrogen bulkers

2026 June 17   15:03

shipbuilding

LH2 Shipping wins NOK 344m Enova grant for two hydrogen bulkers

Norwegian vessel developer LH2 Shipping has secured NOK 344.3m ($36.1m) in Enova support for two additional liquid hydrogen-powered bulk carrier newbuildings, according to Enova.  The award is part of a NOK 1.3bn ($136.4m) funding round for 10 zero-emission vessels under Enova’s maritime support programmes.  

LH2 Shipping said the latest award covers vessels five and six in its portfolio and lifts total Enova backing for its six hydrogen-powered vessel projects to more than NOK 800m ($83.9m).  The Bergen-based company said the ships are intended to support the commercial deployment of zero-emission shortsea shipping.

Chief executive Ivan Østvik said the award was “an important strategic milestone for LH2 Shipping”.  Enova said the wider funding round covers six battery-powered vessels, two hydrogen-powered vessels and two ammonia-powered vessels, as well as charging infrastructure for one project.  

The supported projects are expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than 46,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.  

LH2 Shipping AS is a Norwegian private limited company registered in Bergen. Its registered activity is technical consultancy, and the company develops liquid hydrogen-powered vessel solutions for cargo and other maritime segments.  

Enova SF is a Norwegian state enterprise owned by the Ministry of Climate and Environment. It administers public funding schemes for energy and climate measures, including support for low- and zero-emission maritime projects.

Topics:

shipbuilding

hydrogen

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

BOC secures 10,000-square-metre customs area at Mindanao Container Terminal

17:04

ECOnnect signs EPC deal for Puerto Bahía LNG import terminal in Colombia

16:53

ClassNK launches free closed marketplace for 3D ship design data

16:13

DP World enters exclusive talks for first US Gulf Coast box terminal at Corpus Christi

15:33

Port of Melbourne hits 3.5m TEU record as 2026 volumes rise almost 7% in April

15:01

Uzbekistan and Albania look at Durrës port for export route to Southern Europe

14:59

Iran clears land allocation for Kazakhstan terminal at Shahid Rajaee port

14:56

Somec wins €60m glazing contracts for three cruise ships at Finnish yard

14:54

Transocean wins $185m in rig contracts in Norway and Australia

14:23

Eastern Pacific Shipping exits chemical tankers in 14-vessel Ace and Womar transaction

14:21

Balaena rebrands Cammell Laird as Balaena Birkenhead after the acquisition of APCL Group

13:41

Global Maritime Forum task force targets shadow fleet gaps ahead of October 21-22 Shanghai summit

13:13

Bach Dang lays keel for Mercury Lines’ second 14,000-cbm chemical tanker

12:34

US-monitored Gulf of Oman STS network moves at least 90m barrels outside Hormuz

12:28

Maersk shifts fuel surcharge reviews to weekly cycle in 4 European markets after Middle East-linked fuel cost rise

11:43

Port of Los Angeles May volume rises 17% to 840,165 TEUs

11:13

UK sanctions 27 ships including LNG carriers Orion, Kosmos, Merkuriy and Luch

10:59

ABS, Polaris Shipping, HHI and AVIKUS plan unmanned bridge system for 325K ore carrier

10:21

DEME wins contract worth up to €50m for dredging at India’s Ramayapatnam Port

09:34

APM Terminals Los Angeles orders 40 Orange EV tractors to lift Pier 400 fleet to 60 units

2026 June 16

18:12

IAA PortNews: RZD increases exports shipment to marine terminals by 18.4% to 15.4 million tonnes in May

18:05

India seeks third auction of Sencer 1 after 11 Indonesian seafarers abandoned off Mumbai

17:15

Bella 1 master pleads guilty after US seizure of 333-metre sanctioned tanker

16:45

Finland charges Fitburg captain and bosun over 130-km anchor drag and two damaged cables

16:24

Zanzibar advances $603m Mangapwani free port plan

16:22

Europe needs 65 CO2 carriers and 33 ports by 2050, Xodus study says

16:09

Canada adds 121 vessels to Russia sanctions list

15:34

Jan De Nul installs first turbine in 62-unit, 496-MW Dieppe-Le Tréport campaign

15:14

Canada lays keel for first of 15 River-class destroyers at Irving’s Halifax yard

14:40

HD Hyundai signs MOU with KCC and TAS Global for industry-first automated hull care system

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news