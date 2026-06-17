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2026 June 17   15:33

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Port of Melbourne hits 3.5m TEU record as 2026 volumes rise almost 7% in April

Port of Melbourne handled a record 3.5m TEU in calendar 2025 and carried the growth into 2026, with April volumes up almost 7% year on year, according to Port of Melbourne.  

The result marked the port’s second consecutive annual container record. Volumes rose more than 2% year on year in the first quarter of 2026 before the stronger April increase.  

Full overseas export containers totalled 662,000 TEU in 2025, led by agricultural goods and produce from south-east Australia.

Southeast Asia accounted for 27% of overseas container exports, while China was the largest single-country destination with 132,000 TEU.  Full overseas imports reached 1.37m TEU. China was also the largest import origin, with 441,000 TEU, mainly furniture, appliances and manufactured goods.  

Port of Melbourne put FY25 trade value at A$154bn ($108.8bn). It also handled 91.4m revenue tonnes of containerised cargo, 8.6m revenue tonnes of motor vehicles, 5.6m revenue tonnes of dry bulk, 5.4m revenue tonnes of liquid bulk and 1.0m revenue tonnes of breakbulk in 2025.  

Port of Melbourne chief executive Saul Cannon said: “What we saw was not a slowdown in trade, but an adaptation to new global conditions.”  

Victoria’s Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs Steve Dimopoulos said the results showed Victoria remained an export powerhouse.

Minister for Ports and Freight Melissa Horne said the port had supported A$6bn ($4.2bn) in annual economic contribution, A$120bn ($84.8bn) in total trade revenue and nearly 20,000 jobs across Victoria over the past 10 years.  

Port of Melbourne Operations Pty Ltd operates the port under a 50-year lease awarded by the Victorian Government in 2016. It is responsible for port land, infrastructure planning and shipping channel access.

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