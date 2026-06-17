DP World enters exclusive talks for first US Gulf Coast box terminal at Corpus Christi

DP World has entered exclusive negotiations for a long-term lease to design, build and operate a container terminal at the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, according to DP World.

The proposed development would add container handling to one of the largest US ports by total tonnage and widen its cargo base beyond energy, agricultural and industrial exports.

DP World said the negotiation period will cover terminal design, capacity planning and investment structure. If finalised, the project would be its first container terminal development on the US Gulf Coast.

The Dubai-based port and logistics group handles about 10% of global container traffic each year through more than 60 ports and terminals worldwide.

Brian Enright, chief executive officer of DP World in the Americas, said demand for port infrastructure on the US Gulf Coast continues to grow.

“The Port of Corpus Christi presents a significant opportunity to expand container capacity, strengthen supply chain connectivity, and create new pathways for American businesses to access global markets,” Enright said.

Port of Corpus Christi chief executive Kent Britton linked the talks to the completion of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project in June 2025, which he said had helped existing customers meet changing market demand and supported cargo diversification.

“Entering into exclusive negotiations with DP World is another important step in our long-term strategy to expand the port’s capabilities, deliver greater value to our customers, and ignite investment in the Coastal Bend,” Britton said.

DP World is a Dubai-based provider of port operations, marine services, logistics and supply chain technology, with operations across six continents and more than 125,000 employees. Its Americas business employs more than 16,000 people across 12 countries and operates 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses.

The Port of Corpus Christi is a Texas port authority responsible for marine infrastructure and cargo operations in the Coastal Bend region. Its cargo base is centred on energy, agricultural and industrial exports.