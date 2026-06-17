ClassNK launches free closed marketplace for 3D ship design data

ClassNK has launched the free ClassNK Design Data Marketplace, a closed membership-based platform linking 3D ship models and design data held by shipyards and design firms with services from software vendors and other providers, according to ClassNK.

The Tokyo-based classification society is pitching the platform as a neutral matching site for maritime stakeholders seeking design data or related services. Users can search and compare registered models, service information and other data according to their specific requirements.

The move targets a longstanding gap in ship design, where 3D models and design-phase data are often not used beyond their original purpose. ClassNK said broader use of those resources could support data sharing, operational efficiency, safety and vessel lifecycle applications.

The marketplace was developed under the Digital Twin Project, which brings together shipyards, shipowners, software providers and classification societies to examine a secure framework for sharing design and operational data.

ClassNK said the platform was shaped through feasibility studies and evaluations by project members, with the society acting as an impartial entity to keep the marketplace neutral and fair.

Members can register service information and model data in the library under terms of use governing the proper management and handling of design data. They can also review models and services offered by other participants and consider their use.

The platform defines responsibilities and permissible use of design data, giving members a controlled environment for secure information sharing, comparative studies and collaboration on new technologies and services.

ClassNK is the operational name of Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, a Tokyo-headquartered ship classification society that provides classification, statutory certification and technical services for ships and maritime-related assets.