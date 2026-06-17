BOC secures 10,000-square-metre customs area at Mindanao Container Terminal

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has secured exclusive use of a 10,000-square-metre area at Mindanao Container Terminal in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, under a Memorandum of Agreement with PHIVIDEC Industrial Authority (PHIVIDEC-IA) and Mindanao International Container Terminal Services, Inc (MICTSI), according to the Bureau of Customs release.

The agreement, entered into on 9 June 2026, gives the BOC dedicated space to manage seized goods and carry out enforcement activity without disrupting legitimate cargo flows. It is intended to improve customs operations and port efficiency in Northern Mindanao.

The BOC may use the area for temporary storage, examination, custody, control, handling, safekeeping and inventory of seized containers, vehicles and other non-hazardous goods. The facility will also serve as a staging area for enforcement operations and customs compliance work. The dedicated area addresses handling problems involving confiscated goods and is intended to strengthen inspections, protect seized items and improve case management. Centralising these functions is also expected to ease congestion at the terminal, streamline processes and speed up enforcement decisions.

The arrangement creates a clearer operating framework between the BOC, PHIVIDEC-IA and MICTSI for enforcement-related activity at Mindanao Container Terminal while preserving cargo movement through the port.

The Bureau of Customs is a Philippine government agency responsible for customs administration, border control functions and enforcement of customs laws.

PHIVIDEC Industrial Authority is a Philippine government-owned and controlled corporate entity responsible for administering industrial estate assets and related infrastructure in Misamis Oriental.

Mindanao Container Terminal is a container port facility serving Northern Mindanao cargo flows through Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental.