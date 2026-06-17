ECOnnect signs EPC deal for Puerto Bahía LNG import terminal in Colombia

ECOnnect has signed an EPC agreement to supply Puerto Bahía with its IQuay™ F-Class jettyless LNG transfer system for a fast-track import terminal in Cartagena Bay, Colombia, according to ECOnnect.

The project targets first gas in early 2027 and is expected to provide up to approximately 500 million standard cubic feet per day once fully operational.

The F-Class system will connect a floating storage and regasification unit to Puerto Bahía’s existing receiving facilities, creating a new LNG import gateway without the need for additional jetty construction. ECOnnect said the solution reduces offshore construction scope, limits marine intervention and lowers infrastructure complexity.

Puerto Bahía is being developed as Colombia’s second LNG import terminal on the Caribbean coast, adding flexible supply capacity as domestic gas production declines and demand for reliable energy sources increases.

The terminal is intended to improve supply resilience during periods of low hydropower generation, including weather events such as El Niño. Its Cartagena Bay location offers natural deepwater access for large LNG carriers without dredging, proximity to industrial demand centres and potential connection to Colombia’s national gas transportation network.

ECOnnect Energy has previously deployed floating LNG transfer solutions at Herøya in Norway, Altamira in Mexico and Wilhelmshaven in Germany. The company said its technology platform is also designed for future compatibility with ammonia, hydrogen, Bio-LNG and CO₂.

ECOnnect Energy is the company behind the IQuay™ F-Class jettyless LNG transfer system and other floating LNG transfer solutions.

Puerto Bahía is the Colombian terminal counterparty in the EPC agreement and the owner of the existing receiving facilities to which the FSRU will be connected in Cartagena Bay.