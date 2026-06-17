Eastern Pacific Shipping exits chemical tankers in 14-vessel Ace and Womar transaction

Eastern Pacific Shipping is leaving the chemical tanker sector through a combined en bloc transaction with Ace Tankers and Womar Tankers covering 14 vessels, including three newbuildings, according to Eastern Pacific Shipping.

The Singapore-based group said the deal is expected to close this week, subject to customary closing conditions. The move removes EPS from a specialist segment where its fleet consists of ships ranging from 19,000 dwt to 26,000 dwt.

All 14 vessels are commercially managed through the Ace Quantum Chemical Tanker pool. After closing, seven vessels will remain with AQCT, while the other seven ships, including the newbuildings, will be managed by Womar Tankers.

The vessels will be renamed under Ace’s and Womar’s ownership.

EPS said the exit will allow it to concentrate capital and management resources on its core segments and future growth opportunities. The company said its orderbook stands at more than 150 vessels across multiple segments.

Eastern Pacific Shipping Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based ship management company with operations across several deepsea shipping segments.