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2026 June 17   14:54

offshore

Transocean wins $185m in rig contracts in Norway and Australia

Transocean has added about $185m of firm backlog from new contracts for the harsh-environment semi-submersibles Transocean Norge and Transocean Equinox in Norway and Australia, according to Transocean.  

The larger fixture is a five-well contract for Transocean Norge with Harbour Energy in Norway. The programme is expected to run for about 300 days and start in the first quarter of 2028, in direct continuation of the rig’s current work.  

The contract is expected to add about $149m of firm backlog, excluding mobilisation and additional services. It includes three one-well options.  

In Australia, Santos has fixed Transocean Equinox for a two-well contract expected to last about 90 days. The work is due to start in the second quarter of 2027 and add about $36m of firm backlog, excluding mobilisation and additional services.  The Santos contract includes five one-well options.  

The Australian drilling campaign is tied to the Bedout Sub-basin permits, where Santos is operator and Carnarvon Energy is a partner. Carnarvon has placed the start of the campaign from April 2027 and identified one firm well and one contingent well in its exploration permits.  

Ara, Yuma, Goats Eye and Hutton are the shortlisted Bedout prospects, all defined on the Bedout MegaMerge 3D seismic survey. Carnarvon’s share of costs is expected to be about A$20m ($14.1m) if both the firm and contingent wells are drilled.  

Transocean is an exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with principal executive offices in Steinhausen, Switzerland. Its business is focused on contract offshore drilling services for ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment projects.  

Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company incorporated in England and Wales, with upstream assets across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and North Africa.  

Santos Limited is an Australian public company engaged in oil and gas exploration, development, production and marketing, with operations in Australia and the Asia Pacific region.  

Carnarvon Energy Limited is an Australian oil and gas exploration company with interests in offshore Western Australia, including the Bedout Sub-basin.

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