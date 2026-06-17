Somec wins €60m glazing contracts for three cruise ships at Finnish yard

Somec has secured €60m ($69.7m) of marine glazing contracts from a leading Finnish shipyard for three newbuild cruise ships, according to Somec.

The Italian engineering group said the work will be handled by Horizons, its business unit for engineered systems for naval architecture and building façades.

The contracts cover turnkey integrated glazing systems for three cruise vessels ordered by a leading international cruise brand.

The scope includes complete balcony systems, vertical motor-driven opening windows for Somec’s patented Infinity Cabins, high forward-deck windows and glazing, and glass architecture for public areas. The work is scheduled to run from 2027 to 2031.

Somec said two options disclosed in July 2025 have been converted into firm orders, with a third new vessel added to the programme.

“The most tangible form of recognition groupwide is confirmed, continuity in outfitting multiple sister units, the result of the excellent work our teams in all business units have done, and continue to do, to consolidate our leadership,” chairman Oscar Marchetto said.

The award follows two other cruise-sector orders announced in May: a €38m contract for five newbuild cruise ships with a leading French shipyard and a €56m contract covering four cruise vessels for a leading Italian shipbuilding group.

Somec is an Italian joint-stock company headquartered in San Vendemiano, Treviso. The group designs, engineers, manufactures and installs complex turnkey projects for the civil and naval sectors through its Horizons, Talenta and Mestieri business units.