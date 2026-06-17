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2026 June 17   14:59

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Iran clears land allocation for Kazakhstan terminal at Shahid Rajaee port

Iran has completed approvals to allocate Kazakhstan a land plot at Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas for a logistics facility, according to Kazakhstan’s prime minister’s office.  

The plot will be transferred after the remaining procedures are completed. The wording stops short of confirming a formal handover, but moves Kazakhstan closer to securing a dedicated logistics base on the Persian Gulf.  

The issue was discussed in Astana by Kazakhstan’s deputy prime minister and minister of national economy Serik Zhumangarin and an Iranian delegation led by Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s minister of roads and urban development.  

The talks covered port infrastructure, the International North-South Transport Corridor and transport links connecting Central Asia with the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean.  

Freight volumes on the North-South corridor rose 12% in 2025 to 3.5m tonnes, while rail freight between Kazakhstan and Iran increased 69%. Zhumangarin proposed a joint roadmap to modernise transport infrastructure and raise the corridor’s capacity to 20m tonnes per year.  

Iran also confirmed readiness to provide Kazakhstan with operating opportunities at Chabahar port. The Chabahar-Zahedan railway is more than 90% complete and is expected to start operating in the coming months.  

Kazakhstan is ready to consider giving Iranian companies port space, berths and terminals at Aktau and Kuryk on the Caspian Sea.  

The two sides also discussed a five-party railway agreement involving China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye, and a planned four-party tariff agreement between Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran.  

Bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Iran rose 26.4% in 2025 to $430.2m. The governments are working under a roadmap to increase trade to $3bn, supported by the Iran-Eurasian Economic Union free trade agreement.  

Shahid Rajaee is an Iranian state port complex at Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf.

Chabahar is an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman. Aktau and Kuryk are Kazakh Caspian Sea ports used for cargo flows across the Caspian and onward land corridors.

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