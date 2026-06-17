Uzbekistan and Albania look at Durrës port for export route to Southern Europe

Uzbekistan and Albania have agreed to study the use of Albania’s Port of Durrës as a logistics hub for Uzbek exports to Southern Europe and Mediterranean markets, according to an official Uzbek presidency statement.

The proposal was discussed on 16 June in Tashkent during talks between Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Albanian President Bajram Begaj at the Kuksaroy residence, with official delegations from both countries taking part.

The official wording leaves the project at an exploratory stage. The statement does not confirm a launch, cargo target, investment value, route structure or timetable for using the Adriatic port.

The Durrës proposal formed part of a wider trade and investment agenda that also covered agro-industry, green energy, geology, information technology, digitalisation and tourism.

The two countries also agreed to set up an intergovernmental commission to advance economic cooperation, with its first meeting planned for Tashkent this year.

Begaj’s trip was the first official visit by an Albanian president to Uzbekistan since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1993. Uzbekistan also plans to open an embassy in Tirana.

The Port of Durrës is administered by Durrës Port Authority, Albania’s port authority for the Adriatic gateway. Its role is port administration rather than carrier or shipowner operations.