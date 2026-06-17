IAA PortNews: Sevmash hosts keel-laying ceremony for nuclear-powered submarine Murmansk

This is ninth in a series of modified Yasen-M class nuclear-powered submarines being built for Russian Navy

Photo credit: United Shipbuilding Corporation

United Shipbuilding Corporation says that its Sevmash shipyard today held a keel-laying ceremony for the Yasen-M class multipurpose nuclear-powered attack submarine Murmansk.

The name was assigned to the Murmansk submarine by order of Navy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Moiseyev. During the ceremony Alexander Moiseyev, USC Director General Andrey Puchkov, and USC Sevmash Director General Mikhail Budnichenko placed a commemorative plaque under the keel block of the future Murmansk.

This ceremony marked the start of construction of the ninth ship in a series of modernized Yasen-M class nuclear-powered attack submarines. The lead vessel of the series, the Kazan, was delivered to the Russian Navy in 2021. Three more submarines of this class, the Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, and Arkhangelsk, were subsequently built and commissioned into service. Several more nuclear-powered submarines are currently at various stages of construction at the shipyard.

The Yasen-M-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines feature a reduced acoustic signature and effective strike and electronic warfare capabilities, enabling them to carry out missions in any part of the world's oceans. They are distinguished by enhanced stealth, automation, and firepower. The project incorporates many technical solutions that had not previously been used in domestic submarine shipbuilding.