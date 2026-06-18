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2026 June 18   07:41

shipbuilding

Hanwha Ocean faces $780m payment gap on six undelivered Arctic LNG 2 carriers

Hanwha Ocean faces an unpaid delivery balance of at least $780m and rising holding costs after six completed Arc7-class LNG carriers built for the Arctic LNG 2 project remained blocked at its Geoje yard, according to The Korea Times.  

The South Korean shipbuilder secured contracts to build the icebreaking LNG carriers for the Novatek-led project, with three vessels due for Sovcomflot and three for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.  

All six ships were scheduled for delivery by the end of July 2023, but sanctions have prevented Hanwha Ocean from handing them over. The completed vessels remain at the company’s yard in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province.  

The six ships are estimated to be worth more than $1.56bn, based on standard market values for modern LNG carriers of about $260m each and the premium attached to Arc7 icebreaking tonnage.  

Industry officials said Hanwha Ocean has yet to receive at least 50% of the contract value because final payment under many international shipbuilding contracts is made on physical delivery.  “Hanwha Ocean is forced to either absorb continuous maintenance costs while waiting indefinitely for an eligible buyer, or engage in dumping sales even at the expense of financial loss,” a shipbuilding industry official said on condition of anonymity.  

The company is also paying to keep the ships maintained, electronically managed and periodically operated to prevent mechanical degradation. The vessels must be moved to external holding facilities because the yard needs active berths for ongoing commercial construction.  “Since the shipyard must keep its active berths clear for ongoing commercial construction, these completed megasized vessels have to be relocated to external holding facilities, which means Hanwha Ocean also pays unwanted rental fees for the vessels,” the official said.  

Another industry official said the resale market is limited because the ships were engineered to cut through thick Arctic ice rather than trade on conventional warm-water routes.  “The vessels are engineered specifically to cut through thick Arctic ice sheets, making them commercially unviable and technologically redundant for traditional warm-water maritime routes,” the official said. 

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company within Hanwha Group, active in commercial shipbuilding, naval vessels and offshore units.  

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