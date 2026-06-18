  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NYK lines up gas carriers for JERA’s first US-to-Japan low-carbon ammonia shipment

2026 June 18   09:09

shipbuilding

NYK lines up gas carriers for JERA’s first US-to-Japan low-carbon ammonia shipment

NYK Bulkship (Asia) Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based company of NYK Group, has signed a time-charter contract with JERA Co., Inc. for two very large gas carriers (VLGCs) to move low-carbon ammonia from the US to Japan, according to NYK Group.  

The deal puts shipping capacity behind one of Japan’s closely watched fuel-switching projects, with the cargoes expected to be produced in Louisiana and delivered to JERA’s Hekinan Thermal Power Station in Hekinan City, Aichi Prefecture.  

Commercial operation of large-scale ammonia substitution combustion with a 20% heat value ratio is scheduled to start at the plant around fiscal year 2029.

The project is expected to become the first shipment of low-carbon fuel ammonia for power generation to Japan.  

The charter contract follows discussions and evaluations under a memorandum of understanding signed in 2022 and heads of agreements reached in December 2025.  

Each VLGC will be built at Sakaide Works of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. The vessels will have a length overall of 229.90 metres, breadth of 37.20 metres, depth of 21.90 metres, summer draft of 11.65 metres and tank capacity of about 87,000 cbm. They will use LPG/VLSFO dual fuel.  

Ammonia is already used in fertilizers and chemicals, while its combustion is carbon-free. Under Japan’s Hydrogen Society Promotion Act, low-carbon ammonia is ammonia that meets a specified CO₂ emissions threshold during production and contributes to reducing Japan’s CO₂ emissions.

Ammonia used as fuel for power generation or ships is known as fuel ammonia, and fuel ammonia meeting the low-carbon criteria is classified as low-carbon ammonia.  

NYK Group is a Japanese shipping and logistics group active across maritime transport and related services.

NYK Bulkship (Asia) Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-incorporated NYK Group company involved in bulk and gas carrier operations.

JERA Co., Inc. is a Japanese energy company engaged in power generation, fuel procurement and related energy businesses.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. is a Japanese industrial corporation with shipbuilding and marine engineering operations, including Sakaide Works.

Topics:

ammonia

time-charter agreement

NYK

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:20

UAE draws up plan to bypass Hormuz export risk

11:50

Dali chief engineer charged over Baltimore bridge collapse

11:10

ExxonMobil deal puts South Africa’s first LNG import terminal in play

10:40

Hanwha Ocean signs up to $15.7bn Canadian FLNG plan with Kanata

10:09

LR clears first hydrogen-only marine engine for ship use

08:30

US senators move to block China and Russia research ships from American Arctic waters

07:41

Hanwha Ocean faces $780m payment gap on six undelivered Arctic LNG 2 carriers

2026 June 17

19:16

IAA PortNews: Sevmash hosts keel-laying ceremony for nuclear-powered submarine Murmansk

18:04

BOC secures 10,000-square-metre customs area at Mindanao Container Terminal

17:04

ECOnnect signs EPC deal for Puerto Bahía LNG import terminal in Colombia

16:53

ClassNK launches free closed marketplace for 3D ship design data

16:13

DP World enters exclusive talks for first US Gulf Coast box terminal at Corpus Christi

15:33

Port of Melbourne hits 3.5m TEU record as 2026 volumes rise almost 7% in April

15:03

LH2 Shipping wins NOK 344m Enova grant for two hydrogen bulkers

15:01

Uzbekistan and Albania look at Durrës port for export route to Southern Europe

14:59

Iran clears land allocation for Kazakhstan terminal at Shahid Rajaee port

14:56

Somec wins €60m glazing contracts for three cruise ships at Finnish yard

14:54

Transocean wins $185m in rig contracts in Norway and Australia

14:23

Eastern Pacific Shipping exits chemical tankers in 14-vessel Ace and Womar transaction

14:21

Balaena rebrands Cammell Laird as Balaena Birkenhead after the acquisition of APCL Group

13:41

Global Maritime Forum task force targets shadow fleet gaps ahead of October 21-22 Shanghai summit

13:13

Bach Dang lays keel for Mercury Lines’ second 14,000-cbm chemical tanker

12:34

US-monitored Gulf of Oman STS network moves at least 90m barrels outside Hormuz

12:28

Maersk shifts fuel surcharge reviews to weekly cycle in 4 European markets after Middle East-linked fuel cost rise

11:43

Port of Los Angeles May volume rises 17% to 840,165 TEUs

11:13

UK sanctions 27 ships including LNG carriers Orion, Kosmos, Merkuriy and Luch

10:59

ABS, Polaris Shipping, HHI and AVIKUS plan unmanned bridge system for 325K ore carrier

10:21

DEME wins contract worth up to €50m for dredging at India’s Ramayapatnam Port

09:34

APM Terminals Los Angeles orders 40 Orange EV tractors to lift Pier 400 fleet to 60 units

2026 June 16

18:12

IAA PortNews: RZD increases exports shipment to marine terminals by 18.4% to 15.4 million tonnes in May

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news