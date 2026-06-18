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2026 June 18   10:09

hydrogen

LR clears first hydrogen-only marine engine for ship use

Lloyd’s Register has granted the first Type Approval Certificate for a 100% hydrogen-fuelled, spark-ignited marine engine, clearing BeHydro’s design against LR requirements for safety, performance and reliability in marine applications, according to Lloyd’s Register.  

The approval moves hydrogen internal combustion technology closer to commercial use at sea, with the engine designed to run entirely on hydrogen and without pilot fuels. It was developed and tested at ABC Engines’ facility in Ghent.  

The engine layout removes onboard carbon emissions at source and simplifies the fuel system for operators assessing zero-carbon propulsion.  

Claudene Sharp-Patel, global technical director at Lloyd’s Register, said: “The issue of this Type Approval Certificate demonstrates that hydrogen-fuelled internal combustion engine technology is continuing to mature as a viable option for maritime applications.  “For shipowners and operators, independent certification is essential in building confidence that emerging fuel technologies can meet the industry’s expectations for safety, reliability and operational performance.”  

Tim Berckmoes, CEO at ABC Engines, said: “This LRS type approval of our BeHydro 100% hydrogen engines with zero emissions is a confirmation of the future proof technology that BeHydro can offer to innovative shipowners worldwide.  “The 100% hydrogen engine range is available from 900 kW till 2670 kW for different marine applications.”  

LR previously granted Type Approval to BeHydro in 2023 for its hydrogen-powered dual-fuel engine, the first Type Approval for a dual-fuel hydrogen engine.  

LR has also published Fuel for thought: Hydrogen, a report examining hydrogen from production and supply through to onboard use, including safety, infrastructure and cost challenges. 

Lloyd’s Register is a classification and certification organisation providing technical assurance, compliance and advisory services to the maritime and offshore sectors.  

BeHydro is a hydrogen engine developer associated with Anglo Belgian Corporation and CMB.TECH, focused on hydrogen combustion engine technology for industrial and maritime use.  

ABC Engines, formally Anglo Belgian Corporation, is a Ghent-based engine manufacturer serving marine, power generation, traction and other industrial applications.  

CMB.TECH is an industrial and maritime group involved in marine applications of hydrogen and other low-carbon fuel technologies.

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