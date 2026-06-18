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2026 June 18   11:50

accident

Dali chief engineer charged over Baltimore bridge collapse

Federal prosecutors have charged Karthikeyan Deenadayalan, 46, chief engineer of the Singapore-registered M/V Dali, alleging he failed to alert the US Coast Guard to a hazardous fuel-supply arrangement before the containership blacked out and destroyed Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, according to a criminal information filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.  

Deenadayalan faces one count under the Ports and Waterways Safety Act. Prosecutors say he served as chief engineer on the 984-foot, 95,128-gt vessel from around the end of January 2024 through the 26 March 2024 allision.  

The charge centres on the Dali’s generator fuel supply. Prosecutors allege that on or around 23 March 2024, while the ship was in the Port of Baltimore, Deenadayalan knowingly and willfully failed to notify the Coast Guard that redundant supply and booster pumps intended to feed generators 3 and 4 were not being used.  Instead, prosecutors allege, a non-redundant flushing pump was being used as the continuous fuel supply pump for those generators.  

The Dali lost power twice in about four minutes before hitting the bridge. Prosecutors allege the first blackout was likely caused by a loose wire in the high-voltage switchboard, while the second occurred because the vessel relied on the non-redundant flushing pump to supply fuel to two of its four generators.  

The bridge collapsed in the early hours of 26 March 2024, killing six construction workers and closing Baltimore’s main shipping channel for weeks.  Prosecutors have also filed notice of a deferred prosecution agreement with Deenadayalan, but the terms were not available in the reviewed public filings.  

A related criminal trial against Synergy Marine Pte Ltd, Synergy Maritime Pte Ltd and Radhakrishnan Karthik Nair, 47, an Indian national who worked as technical superintendent for the Dali, is scheduled for October 2027.

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