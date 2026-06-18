UAE draws up plan to bypass Hormuz export risk

The United Arab Emirates is pushing ahead with a ports, pipeline and transport plan aimed at cutting its export reliance on the Strait of Hormuz to “zero”, Foreign Trade Minister Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said.

The plan puts the UAE’s east coast ports at the centre of a drive to keep energy and cargo exports moving outside the waterway. It includes expansion work at Dibba, Fujairah and Khor Fakkan, all on the Gulf of Oman, as well as at least one new harbour on the same coastline. New pipeline, rail and road links would connect those ports with oilfields, gasfields and petroleum facilities.

“We’re moving toward having zero Hormuz dependency,” Al Zeyoudi said. He added that the UAE “will not stop the new plan” even if the waterway fully reopens. No cost or timetable has been given for the wider scheme. Feasibility studies are under way, and the UAE is also examining a third petroleum pipeline and other options to support exports of petrochemicals, LNG and other energy products.

ADNOC has already been directed to accelerate its West-East Pipeline project, which is under construction and expected to come into operation in 2027. The company has said the project would double its export capacity through Fujairah, while ADNOC chief executive Dr Sultan Al Jaber later said the second pipeline was already 50% complete.

AD Ports Group has also used the UAE’s east coast network to relieve pressure on Gulf routes. In April, the group rerouted feeder services through Fujairah Terminals and Khor Fakkan Port, handling more than 54,000 TEU at the two facilities and moving cargo by land, sea and air to maintain supply-chain continuity.

ADNOC is the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, a state-owned energy company established in 1971 with operations across upstream, downstream, gas, trading and lower-carbon energy activities.

AD Ports Group is an Abu Dhabi-based trade, transport and logistics company with businesses covering ports, economic cities and free zones, maritime services, logistics and digital trade systems.